IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:IRS opened at $8.44 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $621.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,223,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

