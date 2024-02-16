iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,142 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 419,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.54. 600,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.