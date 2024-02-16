iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.39% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $457,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

IEI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.17. The stock had a trading volume of 568,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,670. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

