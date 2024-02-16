iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 767,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
