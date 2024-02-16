iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 767,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after purchasing an additional 245,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,726.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 209,213 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 184,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168,236 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.