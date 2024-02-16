iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.80

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 18592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.
The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
