iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.80

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 18592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.