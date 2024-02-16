iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,616,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846,066 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.22% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $14,006,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.56. 1,862,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

