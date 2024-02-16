iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $83,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $113.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

