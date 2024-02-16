iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,569 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ESGU stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

