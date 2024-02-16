iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC opened at $118.27 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $119.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $952.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

