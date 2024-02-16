iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $2,726,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,038 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

