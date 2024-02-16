iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,697,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,038 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.