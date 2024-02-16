iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

