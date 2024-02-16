iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 11.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $965,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $179.15. 960,917 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

