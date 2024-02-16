iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,007,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475,229 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $3,427,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 591,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,895,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $158.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,157 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.