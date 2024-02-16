iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. 1,674,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

