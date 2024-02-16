iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $69,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $288.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.44 and a 1 year high of $288.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

