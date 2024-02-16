Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.37.

Shares of JACK opened at $76.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

