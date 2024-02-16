Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

