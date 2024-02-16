JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.5 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.45.

FROG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 857,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. JFrog has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 0.85.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,508,138. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of JFrog by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 754,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

