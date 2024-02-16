Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 48,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 664,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Jin Medical International Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.