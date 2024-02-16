J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

JJSF stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $138.17 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.55.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 49.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

