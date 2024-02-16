John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 688,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 284,428 shares.The stock last traded at $52.70 and had previously closed at $52.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.