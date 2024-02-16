Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,704 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

