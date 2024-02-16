Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 11,480 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

