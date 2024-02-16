Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

