Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

