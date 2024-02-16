Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $171.32 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $173.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

