Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $227.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

