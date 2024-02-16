Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

