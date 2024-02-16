Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 712 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 13.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

