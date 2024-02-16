JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $179.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $517.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.