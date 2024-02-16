Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,564 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $289.79 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.23.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $378,261,175 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

