Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 657,678 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

