Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 142,567 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 115.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,567 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,177 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

