Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,315 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

