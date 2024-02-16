Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $471.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.78 and its 200 day moving average is $411.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $474.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.