Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,458 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,109,000 after purchasing an additional 922,975 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

