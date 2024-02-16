Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $20.77 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 14.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 137.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $33.78 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

