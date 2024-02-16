Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 99,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $593.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

