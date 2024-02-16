Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,575 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

