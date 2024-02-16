Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,481 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $117.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

