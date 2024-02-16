Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,462 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $226.15. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

