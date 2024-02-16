Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE:K opened at C$6.91 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$85,549.05. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

