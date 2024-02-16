Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.
KGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
NYSE KGS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.11%.
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
