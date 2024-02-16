Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth $27,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kopin by 220.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

