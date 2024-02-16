Korea Investment CORP Has $52.68 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $52,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.06. 218,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,390. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

