Korea Investment CORP Has $53 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,693 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $53,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,739,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MetLife by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,183. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

