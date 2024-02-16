Korea Investment CORP Has $55.43 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $55,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.14. The stock had a trading volume of 147,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

