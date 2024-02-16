Korea Investment CORP Has $63.18 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AON were worth $63,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.98. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

