Korea Investment CORP Has $75.80 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of CVS Health worth $75,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.